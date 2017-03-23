Erweiterte Funktionen


Bulgaria Money Supply Growth Eases In February




23.03.17 12:43
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth moderated in February, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Thursday.


M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 7.3 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 7.6 percent rise in January.


At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, accelerated to 14.7 percent from 14.3 percent in the prior month.


Data also revealed that net foreign assets grew at a slower pace of 19.9 percent yearly to BGN 50.68 billion in February, following a 20.8 percent surge in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:38 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Erster Durchbruch bei 'Ozean-Zu [...]
13:37 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - [Redrow Plc]
13:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)
13:30 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Holds Above $48
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...