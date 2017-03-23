Bulgaria Money Supply Growth Eases In February

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth moderated in February, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Thursday.





M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 7.3 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 7.6 percent rise in January.

At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, accelerated to 14.7 percent from 14.3 percent in the prior month.

Data also revealed that net foreign assets grew at a slower pace of 19.9 percent yearly to BGN 50.68 billion in February, following a 20.8 percent surge in January.

