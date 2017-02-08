Erweiterte Funktionen


Bulgaria Industrial Production Growth Quickens In December




08.02.17 11:01
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in December, while retails sales growth moderated, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.


Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.9 percent year-over-year in December, much faster than previous month's 3.8 percent rise.


Manufacturing production advanced 9.6 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output gained by 2.5 percent.


Month-on-month, industrial production rose 2.1 percent from November, when it increased by 1.8 percent.


The statistical office also revealed that construction output declined 9.7 percent yearly and by 2.1 percent monthly in December.


In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade, grew at a slower pace of 3.5 percent annually in December, following a 6.0 percent growth in November.


Sales of food, beverages and tobacco surged 12.6 percent on year and those of non-food products, except fuel went up by 1.4 percent. At the same time, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores plunged by 8.3 percent.


On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:13 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Mostly Higher After Earnings [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (english)
12:04 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:03 , dpa-AFX
EU-Gutachter: Tauschnetzwerke für Urheberver [...]
12:03 , dpa-AFX
Insolvenzverwalter erwarten Pleitewelle durch E [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...