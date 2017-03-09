Erweiterte Funktionen


Bulgaria Industrial Production Declines; Retail Sales Growth Improves




09.03.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production decreased for the first time in eight months in January, while retail sales rose at a faster rate, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Thursday.


Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 5.8 percent rise in the previous month.


Production in the manufacturing sector dipped 3.7 percent annually in January and mining and quarrying output slid by 2.8 percent.


Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 3.9 percent from December, when it rose by 1.7 percent.


The statistical office also revealed that construction output declined 10.3 percent yearly and by 0.6 percent monthly in January.


In an another report, the statistical agency announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade grew at an accelerated pace of 4.0 percent annually in January, following a 2.4 percent gain in December. Sales have been rising since February 2016.


Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco climbed 4.0 percent and those of non-food products, except fuel surged by 10.0 percent.


On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.5 percent in January, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:17 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Plunges Below $50 As Inventories M [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Repeats Accom [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Repeats Accom [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
Jupiter Asset Management Limited : Form 8.3 [...]
14:05 , dpa-AFX
Euro Drops Following ECB Decision
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...