Erweiterte Funktionen


Bulgaria Current Account Deficit Narrows Sharply




21.03.17 12:20
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account deficit declined markedly in January from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Tuesday.


The current account deficit fell to EUR 9.7 million in January from EUR 125.4 million in the corresponding month last year.


The goods trade balance turned to a deficit of EUR 146 million in January from a surplus of EUR 1.7 million a year earlier. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 60.9 million from EUR 145.3 million.


The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 6.5 million in January versus a deficit of EUR 117.7 million. The secondary income surplus dropped from EUR 96.2 million to EUR 68.8 million.


The capital account surplus came in at EUR 79.3 million January, down from EUR 114.5 million last year. However, the financial account surplus rose to EUR 253.1 million from EUR 243.7 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:08 , dpa-AFX
Gold Holds Near $1230, Litany Of Fed Speake [...]
12:54 , dpa-AFX
Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Q4 Earnings [...]
12:53 , dpa-AFX
ICSID Issues Decision In Favor Of Antofagasta [...]
12:51 , dpa-AFX
Latvia Producer Prices Rise In February
12:50 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street To Start On A Positive Note
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...