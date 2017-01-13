Erweiterte Funktionen


Bulgaria CPI Rises Slightly In December




13.01.17 11:14
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer prices increased for the first time in one year in December, though marginally, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.


The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month. It was the first rise since January.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.3 percent annually in December, while those of clothing and footwear dropped by 1.6 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent in December, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


In the whole year 2016, the annual rate of change in consumer prices was -0.8 percent.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, decreased 0.5 percent yearly in December, while it rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:09 , dpa-AFX
First Horizon National Q4 Profit Rises On Hig [...]
13:08 , dpa-AFX
Merkel stützt Schäuble: Schuldenabbau vernünft [...]
13:07 , dpa-AFX
Bank of America Corporation Reveals 47% Inc [...]
13:06 , dpa-AFX
Kabinettsausschuss zum Brexit kommt erstmal [...]
13:04 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Schwacher Außenhandel verdüste [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...