Bulgaria CPI Rises For Third Month




14.03.17 11:37
dpa-AFX


SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in February, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index rose at a faster rate of 1.7 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.4 percent climb in January.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent annually in February and transport costs surged by 6.0 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in February, after a 1.3 percent rise in the preceding month.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent yearly and by 0.7 percent monthly in February.


