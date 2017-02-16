Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Reports 53% Fall In Q4 Earnings

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.02.17 13:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

(BBW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $4.98 million, or $0.31 per share. This was lower than $10.59 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $110.34 million. This was down from $117.67 million last year.


Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.98 Mln. vs. $10.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.6% -Revenue (Q4): $110.34 Mln vs. $117.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



