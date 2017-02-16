Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Reports 53% Fall In Q4 Earnings
16.02.17 13:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.
(BBW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $4.98 million, or $0.31 per share. This was lower than $10.59 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $110.34 million. This was down from $117.67 million last year.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.98 Mln. vs. $10.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.6% -Revenue (Q4): $110.34 Mln vs. $117.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,066 €
|10,958 €
|-0,892 €
|-8,14%
|16.02./14:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1200761047
|A0DK8F
|14,55 €
|8,97 €