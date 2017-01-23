Erweiterte Funktionen

Buffett's Berkshire Reportedly To Buy German Pipe Company




23.01.17 03:09
dpa-AFX


OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - One of Warren Buffett's largest units at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

(BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) agreed to acquire Wilhelm Schulz GmbH, a closely held German maker of piping components, as the billionaire's deputies seek deals to expand, Handelsblatt reported.


Mark Donegan, chief executive officer of Berkshire's Precision Castparts unit, confirmed it's buying Wilhelm Schulz but declined to elaborate on terms, the newspaper said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



