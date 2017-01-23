Buffett's Berkshire Reportedly To Buy German Pipe Company

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Berkshire Hathaway A":

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - One of Warren Buffett's largest units at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



(BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) agreed to acquire Wilhelm Schulz GmbH, a closely held German maker of piping components, as the billionaire's deputies seek deals to expand, Handelsblatt reported.

Mark Donegan, chief executive officer of Berkshire's Precision Castparts unit, confirmed it's buying Wilhelm Schulz but declined to elaborate on terms, the newspaper said.

