Buckhorn Enters Into Service Agreement With Exxon Mobil Unit




14.03.17 11:38
dpa-AFX


IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Buckhorn SWD Solutions, LLC announced that it has entered into a service agreement with XTO Energy Inc.

, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), to provide produced water gathering and disposal services in McKenzie County, North Dakota. Buckhorn will build, own and operate an 87-mile pipeline and disposal system, and will provide produced water gathering and disposal services for XTO Energy's Williston Basin operations.


The System will serve XTO's dedicated acreage, as well as other operator wells in the area. Construction on the System is expected to begin in April 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



