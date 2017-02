Brokerage Stocks Under Pressure Amid Concerns About Price War

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shire":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brokerage stocks have shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Tuesday, dragging the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 2 percent.





The weakness in the sector comes amid an escalating price war as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab (SCHW) lowered retail commissions for U.S. stock and exchange-traded funds trades.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM