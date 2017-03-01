Broadcom Limited Reports 130% Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.03.17 22:23
dpa-AFX


SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $1.63 billion, or $3.63 per share. This was higher than $0.71 billion, or $2.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 133.9% to $4.14 billion. This was up from $1.77 billion last year.


Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $1.63 Bln. vs. $0.71 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 129.6% -EPS (Q1): $3.63 vs. $2.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.6% -Analysts Estimate: $3.46 -Revenue (Q1): $4.14 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 133.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.10 Bln


