Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Britvic":
 Aktien    


Britvic - Positive momentum




20.05.22 15:56
Edison Investment Research

During H122, Britvic witnessed double-digit revenue growth and volume and price increases in all business units and strong momentum across core brands. Growth continued in the at-home channels, while out-of-home continued to recover towards pre-pandemic levels. Immediate consumption levels are now ahead of where they were before the pandemic. Growth accelerated during the half year, with revenues up 16.5% in Q1 and 20.8% in Q2. In underlying terms, revenue was up 13.6% versus H120 (ie pre-pandemic), and during April momentum has continued to be positive. The company has successfully implemented both pricing and cost actions to mitigate some cost inflation, while continuing to rebuild investment and support the business. Management expects the current geopolitical situation to result in continued cost inflation and pressure on consumer spending, at least until 2023, although Britvic expects to continue to successfully navigate these headwinds.

Aktuell
Top-Uran-Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. 463% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,71 $ 9,82 $ 0,89 $ +9,06% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0N8QD54 A0HMX9 14,02 $ 9,40 $
Werte im Artikel
10,71 plus
+9,06%
7,40 plus
+1,37%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,71 $ +9,06%  16:41
Frankfurt 9,70 € +2,11%  11:06
Stuttgart 9,50 € +0,53%  15:13
München 9,80 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heißer Übernahmekandidat: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...