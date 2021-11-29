Britvic - Emerging stronger

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Britvic":

Britvic’s recovery continued in H2, with continued growth in at-home channels while out-of-home rebounded. GB and Brazil both posted revenue growth, while Other International was affected by weaker performance in France, caused – among other things – by poor summer weather. Organic revenue growth was 6.6%, while adjusted EBIT was up 10% on the same basis. Adjusted EPS was up 2.5% to 44.3p, as it was adversely affected by a one-off deferred tax charge. The dividend per share is 24.2p, up 12%. Current trading is encouraging, with volumes in the first six weeks of the year ahead of both FY21 and FY20. Management remains confident in making further progress with revenue, profit and margin growth in 2022 despite inflationary cost pressures.