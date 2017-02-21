Britons' Top Worry Now Is Economy, Survey Says

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.02.17
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britons are more concerned now about the economy than terrorism and immigration, after the 'Brexit' vote in June, survey data from market research company Nielsen showed Tuesday, as the government prepares to launch a formal exit process from the EU by the end of March.


The survey showed that economy was one of the two top concerns for 28 percent of Britons at the end of 2016, which was 12 percentage points higher than a year ago.


"As the political and economic planning for Brexit gets underway, concerns about jobs leaving the U.K. have unsettled consumers," said Steve Smith, managing director of Nielsen U.K. and Ireland.


