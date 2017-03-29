British PM May Says Triggering Article 50 'Historic Moment'

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union as Britons wished and can look forward with optimism and hope that the best days are ahead, Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday, after announcing that her letter invoking Article 50 that triggers the Brexit process was delivered to the European Union.





"This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back," May said in her statement in the House of Commons. "Britain is leaving the European Union."

She spoke shortly after the UK envoy Tim Barrow delivered the letter to the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels around 13.20 CET. With this, the formal process of exiting the EU began, which must conclude in two years.

In the referendum held on June 23 last year, 52 percent of Britons voted to leave the EU in a historic and surprise move.

May also said that she was ambitious for Britain and that her country is seeking a "new deep and special partnership" with the EU, she said.

"A partnership of values. A partnership of interests. A partnership based on cooperation in areas such as security and economic affairs," May said.

"Because perhaps now more than ever, the world needs the liberal, democratic values of Europe - values that this United Kingdom shares."

Her government is approaching Brexit talks constructively, respectfully, and in a spirit of sincere cooperation, May said.

"We are going to make our own decisions and our own laws," May said. "We are going to take control of the things that matter most to us."

She stressed that this was an opportunity to build "a stronger, fairer Britain" and expressed confidence that her government had the vision and plan to achieve the same.

"I want the United Kingdom to emerge from this period of change stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than ever before," May said.

Although leaving the EU, the UK is not leaving Europe and will remain a close friend and ally as well as a committed partner, she added.

