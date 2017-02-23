Erweiterte Funktionen

British American Tobacco FY Pre-Tax Profit Rises




23.02.17 09:00
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cigarette maker British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) Thursday reported that its full-year profit before taxation rose to 6.245 billion pounds from last year's 5.855 billion pounds.


Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 4.648 billion pounds from 4.290 billion pounds, and earnings per share improved to 249.2 pence from 230.3 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 247.5 pence, compared to 208.4 pence a year ago.


Revenues for the full year rose 12.6 percent to 14.751 billion pounds. Revenues grew 6.9 percent at constant rates and was 5.3 percent up on an organic basis.


In addition, the company said its Board has recommended a final dividend of 118.1 pence, payable on May 4, 2017. This will take the 2016 total dividend to 169.4p per share, an increase of 10.0 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



