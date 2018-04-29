Bristol-Myers Squibb stock: Merck is getting away

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":

The pharma company Merck & Co. recently published positive research data regarding the therapy of lung cancer patients. This success is no good news for Bristol-Myers Squibb, who are working on very similar products.

Experts are sure that Bristol-Myers Squibb will not be able to keep pace with Merck. Accordingly, the stock lost more than 10 percent in value. The stock temporarily ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.