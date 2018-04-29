Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Bristol-Myers Squibb stock: Merck is getting away




29.04.18 21:10
Finanztrends

The pharma company Merck & Co. recently published positive research data regarding the therapy of lung cancer patients. This success is no good news for Bristol-Myers Squibb, who are working on very similar products.


Experts are sure that Bristol-Myers Squibb will not be able to keep pace with Merck. Accordingly, the stock lost more than 10 percent in value. The stock temporarily ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock erhält Lizenz - Produktion startet
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200% mit Aurora Cannabis  
 
Nutritional High International Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,27 $ 52,04 $ 0,23 $ +0,44% 28.04./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1101221083 850501 70,05 $ 50,56 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,30 € +1,38%  27.04.18
Berlin 43,65 € +2,90%  27.04.18
München 43,27 € +2,05%  27.04.18
Frankfurt 43,02 € +1,87%  27.04.18
Xetra 43,16 € +1,72%  27.04.18
Stuttgart 43,16 € +1,39%  27.04.18
NYSE 52,27 $ +0,44%  27.04.18
Düsseldorf 42,85 € +0,09%  27.04.18
Hamburg 42,77 € -0,09%  27.04.18
Hannover 42,77 € -0,09%  27.04.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Short Squeeze nach Short-Attacke - 30 Mio. EUR Übernahme. Bester Social Media Hot Stock 10 mal besser als Facebook

ASMALLWORLD AG
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
30 Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + . 17.04.18
  Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-. 16.06.05
  FDA-Zulassung 22.10.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...