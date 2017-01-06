Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Bristol-Myers Squibb To Explore Use Of GeneCentric's Cancer Subtyping Platform




06.01.17 13:21
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY) and GeneCentric Diagnostics, Inc. announced a biomarker research collaboration to explore whether the application of GeneCentric's Cancer Subtype Platform or CSP might be able to identify translational biomarkers for Opdivo (nivolumab), which may help inform future clinical trials.


Additionally, GeneCentric said it has secured equity funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb that will support the clinical development of GeneCentric's CSP and build-out of GeneCentric's new laboratory in Research Triangle Park.


CSP, GeneCentric's proprietary core technology, identifies biologic subtypes of cancer through an integrated analysis of tumor genomics. Cancer subtypes can support rational clinical trial design, as biomarkers to identify patient cohorts optimally suited for certain therapeutic compounds, and as companion diagnostics.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,921 € 56,783 € 0,138 € +0,24% 06.01./14:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1101221083 850501 69,80 € 44,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,921 € +0,24%  13:09
Hamburg 56,69 € +1,58%  08:06
Berlin 56,53 € +1,44%  08:06
Xetra 56,97 € +1,05%  13:28
Düsseldorf 56,69 € +1,03%  09:37
Stuttgart 56,687 € +0,83%  08:13
Frankfurt 57,075 € +0,78%  13:10
München 56,53 € +0,75%  08:04
NYSE 60,13 $ 0,00%  05.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + . 28.07.16
  Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-. 16.06.05
  FDA-Zulassung 22.10.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...