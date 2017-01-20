Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Bristol-Myers Squibb Remains Firmly Negative After Initial Decline




20.01.17 20:43
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday.

After hitting a nearly three-month intraday low, Bristol-Myers is currently down by 10.9 percent.


The steep drop by Bristol-Myers comes after the drug giant announced it has decided not to pursue an accelerated regulatory pathway for the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line lung cancer based on a review of data.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,23 $ 55,49 $ -6,26 $ -11,28% 20.01./20:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1101221083 850501 77,12 $ 48,92 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,05 € -11,73%  21:10
Berlin 49,535 € -5,65%  08:01
Düsseldorf 49,495 € -5,69%  10:10
Hamburg 48,97 € -6,74%  08:16
Xetra 47,26 € -9,88%  17:04
München 47,145 € -10,39%  17:04
NYSE 49,23 $ -11,28%  20:56
Stuttgart 46,194 € -11,32%  20:40
Frankfurt 46,37 € -11,35%  19:47
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + . 28.07.16
  Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-. 16.06.05
  FDA-Zulassung 22.10.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...