Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":
Bristol-Myers Squibb Remains Firmly Negative After Initial Decline
20.01.17 20:43
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday.
After hitting a nearly three-month intraday low, Bristol-Myers is currently down by 10.9 percent.
The steep drop by Bristol-Myers comes after the drug giant announced it has decided not to pursue an accelerated regulatory pathway for the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line lung cancer based on a review of data.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,23 $
|55,49 $
|-6,26 $
|-11,28%
|20.01./20:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1101221083
|850501
|77,12 $
|48,92 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,05 €
|-11,73%
|21:10
|Berlin
|49,535 €
|-5,65%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|49,495 €
|-5,69%
|10:10
|Hamburg
|48,97 €
|-6,74%
|08:16
|Xetra
|47,26 €
|-9,88%
|17:04
|München
|47,145 €
|-10,39%
|17:04
|NYSE
|49,23 $
|-11,28%
|20:56
|Stuttgart
|46,194 €
|-11,32%
|20:40
|Frankfurt
|46,37 €
|-11,35%
|19:47
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + .
|28.07.16
|Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-.
|16.06.05
|FDA-Zulassung
|22.10.02