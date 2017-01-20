Bristol-Myers Squibb Remains Firmly Negative After Initial Decline

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday.



After hitting a nearly three-month intraday low, Bristol-Myers is currently down by 10.9 percent.

The steep drop by Bristol-Myers comes after the drug giant announced it has decided not to pursue an accelerated regulatory pathway for the combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy in first-line lung cancer based on a review of data.

