Bristol-Myers Squibb Cuts FY17 Adj. EPS View Below Market
26.01.17 13:44
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
(BMY) on Thursday confirmed its fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance range of $2.47 - $2.67. The company trimmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $2.70 - $2.90 from previously expected $2.85 - $3.05.
On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company sees worldwide revenues increasing in the low-single digits, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue to be approximately 72% to 73%.
In pre-market activity, the shares were trading down 2.50 percent at $48.31.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,071 €
|45,99 €
|-0,919 €
|-2,00%
|26.01./14:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1101221083
|850501
|69,80 €
|44,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,071 €
|-2,00%
|14:43
|Hamburg
|45,94 €
|+0,96%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|46,015 €
|+0,67%
|09:13
|München
|46,01 €
|+0,33%
|08:00
|NYSE
|49,55 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|45,00 €
|-1,26%
|13:57
|Stuttgart
|44,926 €
|-1,83%
|13:13
|Frankfurt
|44,871 €
|-2,38%
|14:24
|Xetra
|45,045 €
|-2,55%
|14:16
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + .
|28.07.16
|Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-.
|16.06.05
|FDA-Zulassung
|22.10.02