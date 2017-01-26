Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bristol-Myers":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Bristol-Myers Squibb Cuts FY17 Adj. EPS View Below Market




26.01.17 13:44
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY) on Thursday confirmed its fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance range of $2.47 - $2.67. The company trimmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $2.70 - $2.90 from previously expected $2.85 - $3.05.


On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company sees worldwide revenues increasing in the low-single digits, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue to be approximately 72% to 73%.


In pre-market activity, the shares were trading down 2.50 percent at $48.31.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,071 € 45,99 € -0,919 € -2,00% 26.01./14:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1101221083 850501 69,80 € 44,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,071 € -2,00%  14:43
Hamburg 45,94 € +0,96%  08:07
Düsseldorf 46,015 € +0,67%  09:13
München 46,01 € +0,33%  08:00
NYSE 49,55 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Berlin 45,00 € -1,26%  13:57
Stuttgart 44,926 € -1,83%  13:13
Frankfurt 44,871 € -2,38%  14:24
Xetra 45,045 € -2,55%  14:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + . 28.07.16
  Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-. 16.06.05
  FDA-Zulassung 22.10.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...