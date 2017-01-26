Erweiterte Funktionen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Bottom Line Advances 64% In Q4




26.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $1.06 billion, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $647 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $5.24 billion. This was up from $4.29 billion last year.


Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.06 Bln. vs. $647 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



