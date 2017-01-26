Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Bottom Line Advances 64% In Q4
26.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
(BMY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.06 billion, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $647 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $5.24 billion. This was up from $4.29 billion last year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.06 Bln. vs. $647 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,071 €
|45,99 €
|-0,919 €
|-2,00%
|26.01./15:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1101221083
|850501
|69,80 €
|44,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,071 €
|-2,00%
|14:43
|Hamburg
|45,94 €
|+0,96%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|46,015 €
|+0,67%
|09:13
|München
|46,01 €
|+0,33%
|08:00
|NYSE
|49,55 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|45,00 €
|-1,26%
|13:57
|Stuttgart
|44,926 €
|-1,83%
|13:13
|Frankfurt
|45,053 €
|-1,98%
|14:41
|Xetra
|44,705 €
|-3,29%
|14:37
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|Gigant: Bristol-Myers Squibb + .
|28.07.16
|Geld regiert - auch bei Bristol-.
|16.06.05
|FDA-Zulassung
|22.10.02