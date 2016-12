Bristol-Myers Squibb: Caforio To Succeed Lamberto Andreotti As Chairman

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SGL Carbon":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced its Board has appointed Giovanni Caforio, as chairman of the board, effective May 2. Caforio, who will continue to serve as CEO, will succeed current Chairman Lamberto Andreotti, who has announced his plan to retire.





Caforio has been CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb since May 2015 and has been serving on the company's Board of Directors since June 2014.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

