Bristol-Myers, Calithera Biosciences Announce Clinical Trial Collaboration

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Calithera Biosciences, Inc.



(CALA) announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivoin combination with Calithera's CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). The companies will explore the potential of combining these two agents with the goal of achieving improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC patients with cancer that is stable or growing on a PD-1 inhibitor therapy.

CB-839 is an orally administered glutaminase inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies.

