Brink's Company Issues FY17 Guidance
08.02.17 13:31
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) announced, on an organic basis, its 2017 non-GAAP guidance includes 6% revenue growth, operating profit growth of 18% to 23% to a range between $230 million and $240 million, and earnings growth of 17% to 21% to a range between $2.45 and $2.55 per share.
The company's 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $370 million to $380 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.52. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company noted that its guidance includes a projected negative impact of foreign exchange of $80 million on revenue, $15 million on operating profit and $0.18 per share on earnings.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,374 €
|40,371 €
|0,003 €
|+0,01%
|08.02./13:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1096961040
|264748
|42,38 €
|24,21 €