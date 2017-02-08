Erweiterte Funktionen



Brink's Company Issues FY17 Guidance




08.02.17 13:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) announced, on an organic basis, its 2017 non-GAAP guidance includes 6% revenue growth, operating profit growth of 18% to 23% to a range between $230 million and $240 million, and earnings growth of 17% to 21% to a range between $2.45 and $2.55 per share.

The company's 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $370 million to $380 million.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.52. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company noted that its guidance includes a projected negative impact of foreign exchange of $80 million on revenue, $15 million on operating profit and $0.18 per share on earnings.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,374 € 40,371 € 0,003 € +0,01% 08.02./13:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1096961040 264748 42,38 € 24,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 40,374 € +0,01%  08:01
Stuttgart 40,362 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 43,60 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...