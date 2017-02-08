Brink's Company Issues FY17 Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) announced, on an organic basis, its 2017 non-GAAP guidance includes 6% revenue growth, operating profit growth of 18% to 23% to a range between $230 million and $240 million, and earnings growth of 17% to 21% to a range between $2.45 and $2.55 per share.



The company's 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $370 million to $380 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.52. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that its guidance includes a projected negative impact of foreign exchange of $80 million on revenue, $15 million on operating profit and $0.18 per share on earnings.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM