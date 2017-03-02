Erweiterte Funktionen



Brink's Company Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan




02.03.17 13:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) disclosed a three-year strategic plan that includes 2019 financial targets.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company's 2019 financial targets include: revenue of $3.3 billion, operating profit of $325 million, earnings of $3.50 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $475 million.


Doug Pertz, CEO, said: "On a currency-adjusted basis, our three-year non-GAAP financial targets include 5% annual revenue growth, operating profit growth of 69%, earnings per share growth of 71% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 50%. Furthermore, these targets do not include any positive impact from potential acquisitions."


The Brink's Company stated that its strategy has three major components-- accelerating profitable growth, closing the margin gap with competitors through operational excellence, and introducing technology-driven differentiated services to its customers. Brink's expects to accelerate profitable growth by increasing revenue in higher-margin lines of business such as CompuSafe and recycler services, outsourced money processing and Brink's Global Services.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,909 € 51,539 € -0,63 € -1,22% 02.03./12:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1096961040 264748 51,54 € 24,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 50,919 € +0,51%  11:44
NYSE 54,35 $ 0,00%  01.03.17
Frankfurt 50,909 € -1,22%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...