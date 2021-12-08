Erweiterte Funktionen
Brighter - Termination of coverage
08.12.21 08:54
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on AdAlta (1AD), Acorn Income Fund (AIF), GCP Student Living (DIGS) and Brighter (BRIG). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0245 €
|0,0245 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.12./12:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0004019545
|A113Q3
|0,28 €
|0,022 €
