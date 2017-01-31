Bricks Of Cocaine Found In American Airlines Plane

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "American Airlines":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 30 pounds of cocaine worth up to $434 thousand was found on American Airlines plane at a maintenance base in Tulsa on Sunday night.





The brick-like objects were stashed in the nose of a Boeing 757 that arrived in Miami from Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday. The plane, flagged for maintenance, was then sent to American Airlines' maintenance base at Tulsa International Airport.

It was reported that an airline technician, while working on the nose gear, found the suspicious object and called the sheriff's office to inspect it.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office discovered seven bricks of cocaine, worth at least $14,000 a pound. The authorities estimated the cocaine had a minimum value of $200 thousand, while some estimates ranged up to $434 thousand.

The case is now with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Miami.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck reportedly said, "That's a lot of cocaine, so we suspect cartel involvement. That's why we're turning it over to the DEA."

