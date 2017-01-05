Brexit Leader Nigel Farage To Attend Trump Inauguration

Erweiterte Funktionen


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage revealed Thursday he will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump later this month.


Farage, who vigorously campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union, was a vocal Trump supporter during the presidential campaign and spoke at a rally for the billionaire-turned-politician in Mississippi.


The British politician told Sky News he will attend Trump's inauguration as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.


"It's going to be a great, historic event," Farage said. "In America they've had a political revolution and it's complete; the problem in Britain is our revolution is not complete because the same people are still in charge."


Farage and Trump both frequently compared the U.S. presidential campaign to the U.K.'s so-called Brexit vote last June.


While Trump has suggested Farage would make a good British envoy to the U.S., the idea has been rejected by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May.


