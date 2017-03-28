Breitbart Denied Capitol Hill Credentials

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breitbart News' request for permanent congressional press passes was denied on Monday, citing concerns about the website's links to the White House and the Republican mega-donor family the Mercers.





The U.S. Senate Daily Press Gallery, comprised of a group of five reporters, denied the Capitol Hill press credentials saying members were not satisfied with the given information about its connections.

The Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery put the request on hold. As per reports, they need more answers on whether top White House adviser Steve Bannon has severed ties with the conservative website. President Donald Trump's chief strategist Bannon had once run Breitbart News.

In a letter seeking permanent press credentials, Breitbart president and CEO Larry Solov confirmed that Bannon resigned from the news site in November 2016. Solov added that Bannon "has no editorial, executive, financial or other role or interest" in Breitbart.

Meanwhile, the committee reportedly noted that there was no proof that Bannon had cut all ties. The committee requested more information on Breitbart's leadership, as well as on when and how Bannon left the site.

The Board members also wanted to clarify conservative donor and President Trump supporter Rebekah Mercer's role in the news outlet.

The committee asked Breitbart officials to provide the requested information by April 18. The committee reportedly will meet again to consider credentials on April 25.

Breitbart News, meanwhile, was granted temporary passes as the committee waits for additional information.

The congressional passes are generally the first step for getting other important press passes, including for the White House and political events.

