Erweiterte Funktionen


Breitbart Denied Capitol Hill Credentials




28.03.17 15:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breitbart News' request for permanent congressional press passes was denied on Monday, citing concerns about the website's links to the White House and the Republican mega-donor family the Mercers.


The U.S. Senate Daily Press Gallery, comprised of a group of five reporters, denied the Capitol Hill press credentials saying members were not satisfied with the given information about its connections.


The Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery put the request on hold. As per reports, they need more answers on whether top White House adviser Steve Bannon has severed ties with the conservative website. President Donald Trump's chief strategist Bannon had once run Breitbart News.


In a letter seeking permanent press credentials, Breitbart president and CEO Larry Solov confirmed that Bannon resigned from the news site in November 2016. Solov added that Bannon "has no editorial, executive, financial or other role or interest" in Breitbart.


Meanwhile, the committee reportedly noted that there was no proof that Bannon had cut all ties. The committee requested more information on Breitbart's leadership, as well as on when and how Bannon left the site.


The Board members also wanted to clarify conservative donor and President Trump supporter Rebekah Mercer's role in the news outlet.


The committee asked Breitbart officials to provide the requested information by April 18. The committee reportedly will meet again to consider credentials on April 25.


Breitbart News, meanwhile, was granted temporary passes as the committee waits for additional information.


The congressional passes are generally the first step for getting other important press passes, including for the White House and political events.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
16:05 , dpa-AFX
Stephanie Grisham Named Director Of Commun [...]
16:04 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - Bovis Homes Group Plc
16:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
16:01 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...