Breaks Detected In Mars Rover Wheel Treads




23.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has reported that two small breaks have been detected in the aluminum wheels of the Curiosity Mars rover.


The detection of the breaks on the rover's left middle wheel during a routine check is the latest sign of wear and tear as the rover continues its journey, now approaching the 10-mile (16 kilometer) mark, NASA said.


The mission's first and second breaks in raised treads, called grousers, appeared in a March 19 image check of the wheels, documenting that these breaks occurred after the last check, on Jan. 27.


"All six wheels have more than enough working lifespan remaining to get the vehicle to all destinations planned for the mission," said Curiosity Project Manager Jim Erickson at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. "While not unexpected, this damage is the first sign that the left middle wheel is nearing a wheel-wear milestone," he added.


