Brains Behind KFC's Modern Col. Sanders To Run U.S. Business

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Tuesday announced that it has promoted Kevin Hochman to President and Chief Concept Officer of KFC U.S.

Hochman will report to Roger Eaton, Chief Executive Officer of KFC Global, effective immediately.





Hochman, who had been chief marketing officer for KFC's largest market, succeeds Jason Marker. Jason Marker served as KFC U.S. President for the past three years and has made the personal decision to resign from the company to pursue other opportunities.

Hochman will assume responsibility for driving overall KFC brand strategy and performance of the business in the U.S. with a continued focus on customers, franchisees, innovation and operational efficiency.

Kevin Hochman joined KFC U.S. as Chief Marketing Officer over three years ago. With Hochman's leadership, KFC U.S. has grown same-store sales and transactions for ten consecutive quarters.

Hochman had previously worked at Procter & Gamble in a number of brand management and marketing leadership roles since 1995.

