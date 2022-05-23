Erweiterte Funktionen
Braemar Shipping Services - Ambition to double size in four years
23.05.22 15:16
Edison Investment Research
Braemar recently completed a corporate transformation that will see it move away from being a widely spread shipping services company, to grow into a clearly focused shipbroking operation. Allied to the transformation is the company’s growth strategy, supported by growing global trade, and shipping’s status as the most energy-efficient and lowest carbon method of freight transport, that has management focused on doubling the business inside four years. We value the shares at 400p, a c 40% premium to the current price, but see greater upside as evidence of success is delivered over the next two to three years.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,15 $
|3,315 $
|-0,165 $
|-4,98%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000600931
|938752
|4,55 $
|2,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|3,16 €
|0,00%
|20.05.22
|Stuttgart
|3,12 €
|-0,64%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,15 $
|-4,98%
|09.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
