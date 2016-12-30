Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Files For $150 Mln IPO

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Princeton, New Jersey based Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $150 million shares of common stock.


Braeburn is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel long-acting medications for serious disorders of the central nervous system. The company plans to apply to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "BBRX."


Following this offering, Apple Tree Partners IV, L.P. and its affiliates will control a majority of the voting power of the company's common stock. As of September 30, 2016, Braeburn had 59 employees in the United States.


