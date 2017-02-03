Erweiterte Funktionen


Braeburn Pharma Cancels IPO At Last Minute




03.02.17 20:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

, has canceled its plans for initial public offering citing current market conditions.


Braeburn Pharmaceuticals had filed papers to go public in December. The company was planning to raise $150 million. The company planned to issue 7,700,000 shares at a price of $18.00 to $21.00 per share.


However, the company said that the decision to not to proceed with IPO does not indicate that Braeburn and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners will not consider an IPO or alternative financing in the future.


According to reports, healthcare IPO activity has slowed down with last year only 31 pharma companies going public compared to 53 issues in 2015.


In the last 12 months, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals generated $70,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $94.3 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



