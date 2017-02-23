Brad Grey Steps Down As CEO Of Viacom's Paramount Pictures

Erweiterte Funktionen



WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) said that Brad Grey will step down from his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures.

The company said it is commencing a comprehensive search to identify a successor, and Grey will remain at Paramount for a period to support the transition.


The company noted that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viacom, will work closely with Paramount's leadership team to maintain momentum until a new CEO is appointed.


