Brad Grey Steps Down As CEO Of Viacom's Paramount Pictures
23.02.17 03:28
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) said that Brad Grey will step down from his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures.
The company said it is commencing a comprehensive search to identify a successor, and Grey will remain at Paramount for a period to support the transition.
The company noted that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viacom, will work closely with Paramount's leadership team to maintain momentum until a new CEO is appointed.
