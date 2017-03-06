Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 6 March 2017 Vast Resources plc ("Vast" or the "Company")

Bracknor Warrants Outstanding - correction of announcement of 1 March 2017

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with interests in Romania and Zimbabwe, informs the market that the statement in its announcement of 1 March 2017 that no further warrants remained outstanding to Bracknor was incorrect.



In fact 30,425,000 warrants exercisable at 0.4p per share remain outstanding to Bracknor.

As stated in the Company's announcement of 11 October 2016, the number of warrants to be issued to Bracknor was to be 20% of the Loan Notes issued. The value of the Loan Notes issued was £1,606,500, on the basis of which 80,425,000 warrants were required to be issued, of which 50,000,000 have now been exercised. The aforesaid announcement gave an illustration of a Loan Note drawdown of £1,000,000 and which gave a figure of 50,000,000 for the Bracknor warrant entitlement. Unfortunately the 50,000,000 figure was picked up in error in the subsequent announcements of 21 February and 1 March 2017.

