Bovis Homes CEO David Ritchie To Resign




09.01.17 08:29
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L) announced David Ritchie, Chief Executive, will step down as Chief Executive and as a Board Director with immediate effect.

He will remain with the Group until 28 February 2017.


The Board of Bovis Homes has appointed Earl Sibley, Finance Director, as Interim Chief Executive with immediate effect. The Group said it will immediately initiate a process to appoint a permanent successor which is expected to take several months.


