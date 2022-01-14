Erweiterte Funktionen



Botanix Pharmaceuticals - New dermatological and antimicrobial agents




14.01.22 15:42
Edison Investment Research

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel treatments for common skin conditions. Its approach combines synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and a patented skin delivery technology, Permetrex, for which Botanix has an exclusive licence in dermatology. After demonstrating encouraging human safety data in Phase I/II, the company has a busy pipeline for 2022, with a Phase IIb antimicrobial trial due to commence in Q122 and a Phase Ib/II trial for rosacea already underway, along with plans for Phase III trials in acne and Phase IIb studies in atopic dermatitis. Key to its success will be continued clinical validation of the efficacy of CBD in humans in the chosen indications.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke
Neuer 365% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,045 $ 0,0351 $ 0,0099 $ +28,21% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BOT2 0,21 $ 0,0061 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,045 $ +28,21%  13.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis knackt 36.000$ - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 211% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...