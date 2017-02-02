Boston Scientific Corp Reveals 15% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $415 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $362 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.19 billion. This was up from $1.98 billion last year.


Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $415 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.6%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.050 - $2.100 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.26 Full year revenue guidance: $8.675 - $8.875 Bln


