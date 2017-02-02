Boston Scientific Corp Reveals 15% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
02.02.17 12:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $415 million, or $0.30 per share. This was higher than $362 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.19 billion. This was up from $1.98 billion last year.
Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $415 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.6%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.29 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.050 - $2.100 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.26 Full year revenue guidance: $8.675 - $8.875 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,10 $
|23,96 $
|1,14 $
|+4,76%
|02.02./22:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1011371077
|884113
|25,24 $
|15,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,253 €
|+4,32%
|21:08
|NYSE
|25,10 $
|+4,76%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|23,249 €
|+4,64%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|23,27 €
|+4,09%
|19:15
|Berlin
|21,945 €
|-0,52%
|08:08
|München
|22,00 €
|-0,63%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|21,975 €
|-0,75%
|10:00
