Boston Properties Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb 20%




01.02.17 00:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc.

(BXP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $236.90 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $197.34 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $636.06 million. This was up from $624.24 million last year.


Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $236.90 Mln. vs. $197.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -Revenue (Q4): $636.06 Mln vs. $624.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.49


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
130,90 $ 130,90 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1011211018 907550 144,02 $ 107,28 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		120,627 € +0,04%  31.01.17
Frankfurt 122,281 € +1,17%  31.01.17
Stuttgart 121,748 € 0,00%  31.01.17
NYSE 130,90 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
München 122,20 € -0,08%  31.01.17
Berlin 120,52 € -0,17%  31.01.17
Düsseldorf 121,56 € -0,55%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
