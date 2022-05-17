Erweiterte Funktionen
Borussia Dortmund - Looking forward to a better FY22/23
17.05.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research
Borussia Dortmund’s football season finished on 14 May 2022 with another (comfortable) second place in the Bundesliga confirming qualification for the Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Management’s reiterated guidance for FY22, a net loss of €17–24m, represents a robust performance given the restrictions on fan attendance for the majority of the year and a less successful season in European competitions than is typical. The company is well-placed to deliver an improved financial performance in FY22/23 if further COVID-19 related restrictions can be avoided. Our valuation of €9.8/share suggests significant upside in a normalised operating environment.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,684 €
|3,656 €
|0,028 €
|+0,77%
|17.05./11:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|6,73 €
|3,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,672 €
|-0,60%
|11:51
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,06 $
|+4,91%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|3,678 €
|+0,99%
|11:25
|Düsseldorf
|3,668 €
|+0,77%
|11:09
|Xetra
|3,684 €
|+0,77%
|11:37
|Stuttgart
|3,636 €
|-0,60%
|11:30
|Hamburg
|3,66 €
|-0,76%
|08:15
|Hannover
|3,66 €
|-0,76%
|08:15
|Berlin
|3,65 €
|-1,03%
|10:55
|München
|3,66 €
|-2,87%
|08:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
