Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":
 Aktien      Futures    


Borussia Dortmund - A brief revival before more restrictions




05.04.22 16:12
Edison Investment Research

Borussia Dortmund’s Q222 results were affected by the imposition of new COVID-related restrictions towards the end of the period. Following the period end, the team was eliminated from the Europa League, having failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages before Christmas. Against this backdrop, the small downgrade in management guidance for FY22 profitability is testimony to the tight management of costs. The team is currently (comfortably) placed second in the Bundesliga so all will be looking forward to a more successful and profitable FY23. Our sum-of-the-parts valuation reduces to €11 per share.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,882 € 3,976 € -0,094 € -2,36% 05.04./19:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 6,72 € 3,18 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,882 € -2,36%  19:53
Hamburg 4,00 € +0,20%  09:02
Berlin 3,91 € -1,66%  19:32
München 4,032 € -1,75%  08:00
Düsseldorf 3,88 € -1,77%  19:31
Stuttgart 3,882 € -1,77%  19:45
Hannover 3,964 € -2,41%  08:15
Xetra 3,888 € -2,46%  17:36
Frankfurt 3,938 € -3,81%  15:53
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,25 $ -4,49%  17:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26115 14 Gründe für ein Investment i. 18:13
876 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 16:36
248 Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen . 31.03.22
19647 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 28.03.22
1537 Borussia Dortmund - Charttechn. 15.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...