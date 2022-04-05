Borussia Dortmund - A brief revival before more restrictions

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":

Borussia Dortmund’s Q222 results were affected by the imposition of new COVID-related restrictions towards the end of the period. Following the period end, the team was eliminated from the Europa League, having failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages before Christmas. Against this backdrop, the small downgrade in management guidance for FY22 profitability is testimony to the tight management of costs. The team is currently (comfortably) placed second in the Bundesliga so all will be looking forward to a more successful and profitable FY23. Our sum-of-the-parts valuation reduces to €11 per share.