Boot Maker Launches Recall Due To Swastika Footprints




12.01.17 23:55
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A California-based shoe manufacturer is recalling one of its boot model because the prints created by soles left swastikas symbols.


The Reddit user was shocked when he wore his new pair of Polar Fox boots and discovered they left swastika-shaped footprints on the floor.


"There was an angle I didn't get to see when ordering my new work boots," he wrote.


The company recalled the boot and issued an apology. Conal International Trading Inc. said, "This was in no way intentional, it was an obvious mistake made by our manufacturers in China. We never intended to have any swastikas design on our shoes."


We will not be selling any of our boots with the misprint to anyone," the company said. "We would never create a design to promote hate. We don't promote hate at our company."


