Boosting Infrastructure Spending Seen As Trump's Most Important Promise

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as the nation's 45th president, the results of a new Gallup poll found that the vast majority of Americans think it is important for him to keep his campaign promise to enact major spending on infrastructure renewal.





Sixty-nine percent of Americans said it is "very important" for Trump to keep his promise to enact a major spending program to strengthen infrastructure.

More than half of Americans also said Trump's promises to reduce income taxes for all Americans, establish tariffs on foreign imports and deport illegal immigrants convicted of crimes are "very important."

Meanwhile, less than half of Americans said it is "very important" for Trump to follow through on other promises such as repealing and replacing Obamacare and renegotiating or withdrawing from NAFTA.

Just 26 percent said it is "very important" for Trump to build a wall along the border with Mexico, one his main campaign promises.

Gallup noted Republicans' and Democrats' views on how important it is for Trump to keep his campaign promises vary widely.

While increasing infrastructure spending has bipartisan support, the poll found a sharp divide among Republicans and Democrats on the importance of repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Deporting illegal immigrants convicted of crimes and renegotiating or withdrawing from NAFTA are also highly divisive campaign promises, Gallup said.

Based on the average percentage saying it was "very important" for the president to keep his promises, Gallup said President Barack Obama's agenda was more popular than Trump's.

On average, 53 percent of Americans said in 2009 that Obama's promises were very important, compared with 41 percent saying the same about Trump's promises in 2017.

"While many Americans still see Trump's promises as important, the specifics of how he seeks to follow through on them may greatly influence how popular they remain in the coming years," said Gallup's Ben Ryan.

He added, "So far, many Americans have yet to be convinced of the importance of many of the president-elect's campaign promises."

The Gallup survey of between 747 and 814 adults was conducted January 9th and 10th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM