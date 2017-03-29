Boost Issuer PLC : Miscellaneous

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":

29 March 2017

LSE Code: 3USS

BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) BOOST S&P 500 3X SHORT DAILY ETP SECURITIES PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.



If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your Boost S&P 500 3x Short Daily ETP Securities (the "Affected Securities") of Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer"), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of Boost S&P 500 3x Short Daily ETP Securities (the "Affected Securities", with ISIN IE00B8K7KM88) scheduled for today at 11:00 a.m. (the "Original Meeting") has been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened on 11:00 a.m. on 13 April 2017, being a date not more than 30 days after the Original Meeting, and will be held at the offices of Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland (the "Adjourned Meeting").

The Adjourned Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments to documentation, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 2.00 to USD 0.20. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent. of its current principal amount on 27 February 2017, and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities. Full details of the Proposal and Extraordinary Resolution are set out in the notice dated 28 February 2017.

Holders of the Affected Securities will receive a form of proxy by post, allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Under article 11.5 of the Issuer's Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification posted to them on 28 February 2017, and also available on the website of the Issuer, at www.boostetp.com/Content/Regulatory-Documents.

Holders of the Affected Securities should note that a duly completed form of proxy deposited in respect of the Original Meeting will continue to be valid for the Adjourned Meeting unless previously revoked or suspended by a further form of proxy prior to the Meeting.

In accordance with normal practice, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c., as trustee, expresses no opinion as to the merits of the Proposal, the terms of which were not negotiated by it. It has however authorised it to be stated that, on the basis of the information contained in the original circular and in this document (which it advises holders of Affected Securities to read carefully) it has no objection to the form in which the Proposal and Notice of Meeting are presented to holders of Affected Securities for their consideration.

Holders of the Affected Securities will be notified of the outcome of the Adjourned Meeting shortly thereafter.

