Booker Group 16-week LFL Sales Up 3.2%
12.01.17 08:55
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Booker Group PLC (BOK.
L) reported that its total sales were up 2.9% and like-for-likes were up 3.2% for the 16 weeks to 30 December 2016. Group non tobacco sales rose by 4.8% with non tobacco like-for-likes up 5.1%. Group tobacco sales declined by 1.3% with tobacco like-for-likes down 1.0%. Booker Group said it remains on course to meet expectations for the year ending 24 March 2017.
Charles Wilson, Chief Executive, said: "Booker Group continues to make good progress with like-for-like non tobacco sales up 5.1%. Our plans to Focus, Drive and Broaden Booker Group are on track. Budgens and Londis are making a solid contribution to the Group. We continue to help our retail, catering and small business customers prosper through improving our choice, prices and service."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,091 €
|2,085 €
|0,006 €
|+0,29%
|12.01./09:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01TND91
|A0DNN4
|2,35 €
|1,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,933 €
|0,00%
|28.10.16
|Stuttgart
|2,091 €
|+0,29%
|09:08
|Berlin
|2,081 €
|-0,29%
|08:08