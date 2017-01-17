Erweiterte Funktionen

Bombardier Transportation Confirms SNCF Order For 71 New Trains




17.01.17 12:14
dpa-AFX


MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Transportation (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) confirmed the company has received an official notice from French national railways SNCF to supply, in consortium with Alstom, 71 new trains for the RER lines D and E of the greater Paris network.

The order is valued at 1.16 billion euros ($1.22 billion) for the Alstom-Bombardier consortium. Bombardier's share of the contract is valued at 373 million euros ($395 million). The contract will modernise the existing rolling stock, which is on average over 30 years old.


Bombardier's site in Crespin will be responsible for designing and manufacturing the intermediate cars, and designing the air conditioning and passenger access systems of the whole train. A total of around 2,000 people will work on the project under the Alstom-Bombardier consortium, including 550 experienced engineers, securing more than 8,000 jobs in the French rail sector. The first trains will be delivered and enter circulation from 2021 onwards.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


