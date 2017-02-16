Bombardier Q4 Loss Narrows; Affirms FY17 Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bombardier A":

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.



(BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2016 narrowed to $259 million or $0.12 per share from $677 million or $0.31 per share in the prior year. The company affirmed its guidance for 2017. It is on track to achieve all 2018 and 2020 targets.

"Our turnaround plan is in full motion," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. "In 2016, Bombardier delivered on its financial commitments. We met our program milestones and we've positioned the Company to achieve all of the financial goals in our five-year turnaround plan, including being cash flow break-even in 2018."

Adjusted loss per share for the fourth-quarter was $0.07, compared to break even per share in the previous year.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $4.38 billion from $5.02 billion in the prior year.

For 2017, as per guidance introduced in December 2016, the Company expects to resume revenue growth in the low-single digits, driven by an increase in Transportation revenues and an acceleration of C Series aircraft deliveries. EBIT before special items for 2017 is forecast to increase by 35% at the mid-point of the $530 million to $630 million range, with margins improving across all business segments. Free cash flow usage should continue to improve by up to $300 million, falling in the range of $750 million to $1.0 billion as the Company continues to come down the learning curve on the C Series aircraft.

