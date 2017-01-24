Bombardier Agrees With With CityJet For Purchase Of Up To 10 CRJ900 Aircraft
MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft of Bombardier Inc.
(BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Tuesday announced a conditional purchase agreement with Dublin-based regional carrier, CityJet for six CRJ900 aircraft and additional options on four aircraft. On the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately $280 million and could increase to $467 million on exercise of options.
Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate wet lease services on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines or SAS.
CityJet currently owns a fleet of eight CRJ900 aircraft which are on wet lease service with SAS. The airline will also take delivery of four new CRJ900 aircraft in early 2017.
