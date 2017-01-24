Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bombardier A":
 Aktien    


Bombardier Agrees With With CityJet For Purchase Of Up To 10 CRJ900 Aircraft




24.01.17 10:11
dpa-AFX


MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft of Bombardier Inc.

(BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Tuesday announced a conditional purchase agreement with Dublin-based regional carrier, CityJet for six CRJ900 aircraft and additional options on four aircraft. On the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately $280 million and could increase to $467 million on exercise of options.


Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate wet lease services on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines or SAS.


CityJet currently owns a fleet of eight CRJ900 aircraft which are on wet lease service with SAS. The airline will also take delivery of four new CRJ900 aircraft in early 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,756 € 1,797 € -0,041 € -2,28% 24.01./10:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0977511017 851772 2,12 € 1,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,756 € -2,28%  08:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,954 $ -4,83%  23.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...