Boku - Fully focused on payments

19.01.22 07:50
Edison Investment Research
Boku expects to report FY21 results in line with our expectations despite currency headwinds, with revenue growth of 22% and EBITDA growth of 31% y-o-y. The company has also agreed to sell its loss-making Identity business for $32.3m in cash to focus on the opportunity in its Payments business. The disposal boosts Boku’s profitability, improves the visibility of the high-margin Payments business and provides cash that can be used to invest in its mobile first (M1ST) payments network.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,96 €
|2,00 €
|-0,04 €
|-2,00%
|19.01./10:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USU7744C1063
|A2H7ZP
|2,40 €
|1,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
